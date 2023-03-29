SEARCH
Daa Launches Internal Review After Trespasser Caught at Dublin Airport

The Daa – which operates Dublin and Cork airports – has confirmed it has launched an internal review after reports revealed an individual was caught trespassing at Dublin Airport without a boarding card after being security screened.

The daa said in a statement: “We never comment on security matters for obvious reasons. We note the speedy apprehension of the individual in this case by Airport Police, who was caught trespassing without a boarding card after being security screened, and his subsequent arrest by An Garda Síochána and successful prosecution before the courts. As with any such incident an internal review is underway.”

