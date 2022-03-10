DAA Drop-off & Collection Changes for Late 2022

DAA is expected to introduce drop-off & collection charges at Dublin Airport. This is set to change in the latter half of the year when the DAA is set to introduce a system that charges vehicles based on number plate recognition.

The likelihood is that there will be free drop-off at the red car park area and a frequent shuttle service to the terminals. There are also expected to be special provisions for those with reduced mobility.

Cork & Shannon Airports

Cork Airport has a barrier system with automatic number plate recognition and access is free-of-charge for up to 15 minutes to allow for drop off and collection. Charges apply for stays beyond the 15 minute grace period starting at €2.50 for up to an hour, €5 for up to 2 hours – pre-book for best deals – click here. In Cork Airport, they advise using the short-term multi-storey car park if you wish to stay longer, which is also free for the first 15 minutes. Shannon Airport offers the first 15 minutes free of charge in their Short Stay Car Park – click here.

Belfast International & Belfast City Airports

Belfast International Airport charges £1 for 0-10 minute stay, £3 for 10-20 minutes, £5 for up to an hour and £35 for 1-24 hours – click here. Belfast City Airport offers free drop-off for a less than 10-minute stay increasing to £3 for 11-30 minutes and £6 for 30-60 minutes – click here.

Across the Pond – Heathrow & Gatwick

Heathrow Airport charges a £5 Terminal Drop-off fee with exemptions or free drop-off at their Long Stay car parks. Gatwick Airport has a £5 charge to use the drop-off zone in their North and South Terminals with exceptions for Blue Badge holders (as long as you register your number plate in advance).