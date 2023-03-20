Daa Defends Dublin Airport Safety Levels Amid Whistleblower Claims

Airport operator daa has said it continuously works to ensure the appropriate safety and security standards are always in place at Dublin Airport.

It follows news that the Government has been warned by a whistleblower that Dublin Airport is, effectively, leaving itself vulnerable to a terrorist attack due to poor quality security screening.

The Irish Independent exclusively reported that a Dublin Airport whistleblower claimed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, in a protected disclosure, that Dublin Airport’s security screening was “not fit for purpose” and is in a “critical situation”.

The report stated that the disclosure was handed to Minister Ryan last June in Leinster House.

The claims made by the whistleblower are currently under investigation by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

In a detailed statement, the daa said: “daa never comments on matters of a security nature for obvious reasons given that aviation security aims to prevent acts of unlawful interference, by keeping threatening items such as arms and explosives away from aircraft.

“We never comment on the frequency, nature or findings of any audits or investigations for similar reasons to avoid sharing intelligence on such matters in any medium with those who might seek to bring about such unlawful acts.

“Aviation is one of the most highly regulated industries in the world. Dublin Airport is subject to regular, independent, national and international oversight of our compliance with stringent security requirements. daa is fully engaged continuously to ensure that the appropriate safety and security standards are always in place at Dublin Airport.

“Due process must be followed, and we will cooperate fully with any investigation that may follow, but any allegations under a protected disclosure should remain to be allegations only, until such claims are fully investigated and ultimately resolved.

“daa will not be making any further comment on this until any such investigation has been finalised.”