Daa Claims to Have ‘No Plans’ for Passenger Drop-Off or Pick-Up Charges at Dublin Airport

The Daa has said it has no plans to begin charging motorists for dropping off and/or collecting passengers from Dublin Airport.

The statement comes despite the airport operator getting final approval for a new tolling system that would see motorists charged money for dropping passengers off at Dublin Airport and/or collecting them.

The approval was made formal by An Bord Pleanála green-lighting a previous positive ruling by Fingal County Council for planning permission to allow the Daa develop a tolling area.

Consultants on behalf of the Daa said a tolling plan would reduce the number of car traffic at the airport, boost the usage of public transport and make it safer for those being collected or dropped off.

However, in a very brief statement on the matter, a spokesperson for Daa – which operates both Dublin and Cork airports – said: “Dublin Airport has no current plans to introduce drop-off or pick-up charges.”