daa Chief Executive Officer Dalton Philips To Depart After The Summer To Take Up New Role

daa announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Dalton Philips, plans to step down from his current role in September 2022.

Mr Philips, who has been daa Chief Executive for almost five years, informed the Board that he has been offered and has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of Greencore Group plc. He will continue to lead daa as CEO through the very busy summer season ahead at Dublin and Cork airports.

With businesses in 15 countries around the world, daa is a global airport and travel retail group whose principal activities include operating and managing Dublin and Cork airports, international airport retailing through Aer Rianta International and airport management and consultancy through daa International. A competitive search process for a new daa Chief Executive will begin immediately.

Commenting, Basil Geoghegan, daa Chairman said:

“I am extremely sorry that a CEO of Dalton’s calibre and experience will leave us at the end of the summer. daa had achieved significant growth under Dalton’s tenure, resulting in record passenger numbers and a strong financial performance before the onset of the recent global pandemic. Dalton and his leadership team navigated daa through the most challenging period in the history of aviation, keeping our staff and passengers safe, reducing our cost base and successfully raising €1.15 billion in additional liquidity.”

“Dalton’s collegiate approach has fostered a superb leadership team at daa that is set to deliver a new runway at Dublin Airport over the coming months, on time and on budget and has also spearheaded the development of a €2 billion investment plan that positions daa for continued and sustainable growth into the future. I have been honoured to work with Dalton over the past five years and wish him every success in his new role.”

Commenting, Dalton Philips said:

“It has been my privilege to serve as CEO of this exceptional organisation and group of people. I am incredibly grateful to the broader leadership team and staff of daa who have put their shoulder to the wheel throughout COVID, and especially over recent months, in bridging the gap between spiralling demand for air travel and the restoration of our full operational capacity, expected next month.”

“Having served as Chief Executive of daa I am more convinced than ever of the fundamental importance of our airports at Dublin and Cork as critical elements of national infrastructure and economic enablers. Despite the unprecedented challenges COVID imposed on our lives and livelihoods, our airports continued to provide an essential and safe service throughout and are strongly positioned to remain a vital component of Ireland’s next phase of economic growth and prosperity well into the future.”