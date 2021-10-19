daa appoints Kevin Cullinane head of communications

The daa has confirmed the appointment of Kevin Cullinane as permanent Group Head of Communications. He had previously served as interim head at the organisation responsible for Cork and Dublin airports following the departure of Paul O’Kane earlier this year.

A huge congratulations to Kevin on his appointment, and we can think of no better person to follow in Paul’s footsteps.

He has been well known to the media and trade due to his role as head of communications at Cork Airport, where he worked for seven years.

In August, we caught up with Kevin to discuss his new role and the challenges faced by the daa as it emerged from the ravages of the pandemic. You can watch the interview here.