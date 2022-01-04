daa appoints Andrea Carroll as group head of sustainability

daa has confirmed the appointment of Andrea Carroll as Group Head of Sustainability.

She is an accomplished senior sustainability professional who will work across the daa business to exceed its sustainability commitments.

Andrea has a long history of success working in the environmental and climate sector in both private and public sector organisations, having moved to daa from a global sustainability role with Amazon Web Services where she worked on global carbon, climate and biodiversity initiatives. While at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland she developed the Energy Academy – a free online education platform that offers high-quality energy efficiency education to thousands of Irish businesses every year.

Andrea recently completed her MBA in international business at Griffith College Dublin, holds honours degrees in Geography and Environmental Management from UCD and was Chairperson of Natural Capital Ireland until 2020.

daa’s principal activities include the operation and management of Dublin and Cork airports, global airport retailing through its subsidiary ARI, and international aviation consultancy with daa International. The company is State-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.