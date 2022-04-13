Czech Republic Ease All Travel Restrictions

As of April 9th the Czech Republic has eased all Covid-19 travel restrictions for both foreign tourists and Czech citizens. Travellers will no longer need to fill in an arrival form or submit proof of vaccination or a previous infection when returning from abroad.

Katarina Hobbs, CzechTourism’s UK and Ireland Director said: “On behalf of CzechTourism UK and Ireland, we are very happy to confirm that all Covid-19 entry restrictions have been abolished as of the 9th of April. Travellers from all over the world are welcome to travel comfortably again without stressful procedures and can experience the wonderful spring season in the Czech Republic this year.”