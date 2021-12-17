Czech out the new online agent training platform

Czech Tourism has launched a new online training platform for agents looking to broaden their knowledge of the country’s tourism offering.

Six Modules

The training academy features six modules: Welcome to the Czech Republic; Spa and Wellness; Culture and Gastronomy; LGBT; MICE; and Cities: Gateways to Regions.

Upon completion of all six modules, participating agents will be given a master certificate.

Katarina Hobbs, Czech Tourism’s UK and Ireland director, said: “The Czech Republic offers an endless range of traditions and crafts, customs full of music, breath-taking architecture and unforgettable landscapes and scenery.”