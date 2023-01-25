Cunard Sees Strongest Start to January Bookings in Over 10 Years

Cunard has said it saw a staggering level of bookings in early January, with the first week of the year actually seeing the cruise line giant attracting more bookings than in the same week of any year in the last 10 years.

Cunard said it has seen booking momentum continue across both its 2023 and 2024 schedules.

“Following two of our strongest booking periods in 2022, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the start of Wave,” said Carnival UK (Cunard’s owner) president Sture Myrmell.

“We’ve increased our marketing investment significantly, including the use of TV advertising for the first time as we reach and appeal to new audiences.”

Cunard’s summer season schedules and its maiden season for the Queen Anne ship have proved particularly strong with customers.