Cunard Readies for Sailing Return

The final touches are being made to Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth as the luxury cruise line gets ready to take to the water after a 17 month hiatus.

The cruise liner will resume sailing on Friday, 17 August, for a series of UK-based itineraries.

It will then return to international cruising in October, with a sailing from Southampton to Amsterdam. A 14-day cruise to the Canaries and Madeira will follow in November.

“I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back onboard,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.

“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on board experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer,” Palethorpe added.