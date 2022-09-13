Cuba’s International Cuisine Festival Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

“Varadero Gourmet.” Cuba’s international cuisine festival kicked off on Monday after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The event, in its 12th year, takes place in the seaside resort of Varadero in the western province of Matanzas, over 100 km from Havana.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said at the event that keeping the high standards of the local cuisine is fundamental for more international tourists to continue to fly to Cuba.

”This kind of event contributes to the development of the tourism industry on the island” he said. ”This festival is necessary to make Cuba a more competitive tourist destination.’‘

Cuba hopes to receive some 2.5 million international tourists in 2022.

The festival gathers some 350 exhibitors, chefs, food experts, and culinary enthusiasts from Europe and America, largely from Spain, Italy, Canada and Mexico.

”Aside from its beaches, Cuba has exquisite dishes to show international visitors. The local cuisine is part of this country’s heritage”, said Eddy Fernandez, president of the Cuban Culinary Association.