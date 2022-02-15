SEARCH
Crystal Cruises cease trading

By Leona Kenny
Crystal Cruises have officially ceased trading.

This news follows after Crystal Cruise’s parent company, Genting HK filed for liquidation in January 2022.

It has been reported that all 238 employees at Crystal’s Miami base have been laid off as operations wind down.

Crystal Cruises have filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act with Florida Authorities to conclude the lay-offs.

The US Federal Maritime Commission is advising customers to contact their credit card issuer, or via their insurer to help speed along the refund process.

The FMC’s refund claim process will only cover cruises departing from a US Port of Call.

Leona Kenny
Must Read

