CRUSA Host Irish Media Lunch in Dublin

Select Irish travel media including ITTN’s Sharon Jordan were hosted in The Greyson on St. Stephens Green by the Capital Region in DC.

Sharon Jordan was joined by trade media and hosted by Dustin Arnheim from Baltimore, Keli Norman, Virginia Beach and Convention Bureau and Christi Braginton from Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Capital Region USA (CRUSA) is the official regional destination marketing organization promoting Washington, DC, Virginia and Maryland, in partnership with Destination DC, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Maryland Office of Tourism Development and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. The region has many of the USA’s iconic and historic locations, national monuments, world-renowned museums as well as stunning national parks and beautiful beaches.

VA Blue Ridge Mountains, Credit Nate Dennison VA Williamsburg, Credit Virginia Tourism Corporation

Shane’s Travel Tip

Having visited Washington DC, hire a bike as it is a fantastic way to navigate the city. Absolutely take advantage of the free admission to the Smithsonian museums of which there are seventeen.