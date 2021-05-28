News

Cruise Ships Denied Berths in Dublin Port

Photo by Jordan Harrison on Unsplash
Cruise Ships Denied Berths in Dublin Port

Tourism groups have reacted angrily to Dublin Port’s announcement that large cruise ships won’t be able to berth next year. The port company has defended its decision, saying that there are no berths available due to Brexit-related demand.

In a report by RTE’s Dublin correspondent John Kilraine, Niamh McCarthy of Excursions Ireland is quoted as saying: “The cruise lines are absolutely furious with this late announcement having had no indication that this was on the cards.”

“When tourism is down and beaten and on its last legs they have put the nail in the coffin for 2022 and beyond,” she added.

According to Excursions Ireland, large ships bring in 200,000 passengers a year and contribute around €17 million to the local economy. However, the port had previously cut cruise traffic to Dublin by half – limiting them to midweek sailings only.

According to Dublin Port, this was due to a steady increase in cargo shipping volume since 2012.

At the time, Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises’ Vice President and Managing Director for Ireland called the move “very disappointing” and asked Dublin port officials to reconsider the decision.

The pandemic put paid to 2020’s cruise schedule, while Brexit has seen  a major uptick in cargo traffic – figures to March 2021 says traffic was up 18 per cent.

Ms McCarthy is unmoved.”Are we in a position economically to close the door on a growing industry which provides jobs for so many throughout the country?” she said.

“Are we putting Ireland off the map for cruise tourism? Will an itinerary without Dublin Port attract cruisers to Ireland or will they choose other regions instead?”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Travel Agents Association welcomes Government announcement on Easing of Travel Restrictions But Renews Call for Support

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Standoff Between Florida and Cruise Companies Over Vaccination Proof

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Finnair Launch New Online Platform for Group Bookings

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

EPIC Giveaway Competition – And the Winners Are…

Allie SheehanMay 28, 2021
Read More

Malta Claims to Have Reached ‘Herd Immunity’

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Ireland Reopening: Foreign Travel for Holidays to be Allowed from July 19 – and Everything Else You Need to Know

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Home Testing Kits Returning a High Number of ‘Unclear’ Results

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Liquidator Announces Sales of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Celebrates 85th Birthday

Fionn DavenportMay 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn