Cruise Ships Considered as Liverpool Hotels Sell out for Eurovision 2023

By Emer Roche
Cruise ships are being considered as alternative accommodation options for those travelling to Liverpool for Eurovision 2023 after the city’s hotels begin to sell out, according to reports in the national press.

Within minutes of the announcement, many of Liverpool’s hotels were reportedly fully booked on 13 May, including all of the city’s Premier Inns and Travelodge hotels.

According to ITV, some city-centre rooms and apartments were available on Booking.com, with the cost of a one-night stay ranging between £855 and £1,444.

Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Cllr Harry Doyle, said: “I’m disappointed with some accommodation providers who have hiked prices.

“That’s normal after the initial announcement. We had planned for this and are looking at alternative arrangements including a cruise ship and campsites.”

Speaking to BBC News, Chris Brown, director of Marketing Liverpool, said the city will release more accommodation options “soon”.

“That could involve cruise ships or opportunities around a campsite, but we do have a pretty robust plan,” he added.

“We will certainly be addressing [hotels who have hiked their prices] who we feel are put together, or behaving in a way that we would not say is in the spirit of the ethos of why Liverpool went for Eurovision.”

