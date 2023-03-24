Cruise Round-Up: NCL, MSC, Explora and Princess Enhance Onboard Offerings Across Entertainment, Retail and Catering

The top cruise companies all have news this week in terms of onboard enhancements to this season’s offerings for passengers. Here is a selection:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)

NCL has announced a major update to its entertainment package with Beetlejuice: The Musical unveiled as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva, along with the ship’s full lineup of onboard entertainment offerings debuting August 2023.

Marking the first time the Tony Award-nominated musical will be performed at sea, the 90-minute Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 film narrates the story of the Deetz family as they attempt to remodel an uproariously haunted house. The musical’s paranormal antics will be heightened by NCL’s three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club and its immersive special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio.

Norwegian Cruise Line is known for its unwavering commitment to bringing world-class productions to the high seas, having previously debuted shows including “Six,” “Jersey Boys,” “Footloose” and more across its current 18-ship fleet. This announcement also comes on the heels of the wildly popular debut of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” aboard Norwegian Prima, which featured a show-stopping performance from “American Idol” season two finalist, Kimberley Locke, during its 2022 inaugural season.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced world famous coffee brand Lavazza as its official coffee partner.

“Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza. With a relentless focus on what’s important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation.”

MSC Cruises

MSC has unveiled full details of the new live entertainment offering on board its new MSC Euribia ship, which begins sailing this June. This fifth ship in the Meraviglia Class will offer a host of activities and spaces to discover. MSC Cruises is renowned for entertainment that will suit the whole family, whether it be marvelling at the ship’s seven theatrical productions in the Delphi Theatre, partaking in a wide range of engaging games and activities, or dancing the night away to live music from one of the largest big bands at sea, there will be an abundance of different experiences for guests to discover on board this exciting ship.

Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment said: “We are so excited to announce our fun-filled entertainment offerings on our much-anticipated new flagship, MSC Euribia. Entertainment is a fundamental part of MSC Cruises’ guest experience and we’re always looking for new, engaging ways to delight our guests of all ages. We strive to create exceptional and immersive concepts combined with varied entertainment programmes to ensure that our guests will remember their cruise as the ultimate holiday experience.”

Highlights include:

THE CAROUSEL LOUNGE – REINVENTING A CLASSIC SPACE

The Carousel Lounge has been an iconic venue on the Meraviglia class since its inception, but MSC Euribia offers a reimagined space, with a brand-new layout, offering ever-more varied options to entertain. The stunning aft lounge will now extend outdoors, offering guests even more spectacular panoramic sea views in an incredible ambiance.

This multi-functional space features 1,020m2 of indoor and outdoor areas with two covered terraces, allowing guests to unwind while enjoying an array of gourmet snacks and drinks from morning to night. During the day, guests can sit back and relax or participate in a host of leisure activities, including table games and ballroom dancing. The party will begin as the sun goes down with a different style of live music each evening and weekly guest entertainers, offering a variety of music seven days a week.

BIG BAND AT SEA – ONE-OF-A-KIND ENTERTAINMENT

Also ready to wow in the Carousel Lounge is MSC Cruises’ newest entertainment concept, Big Band at Sea. The name says it all, as Big Band at Sea is set to be one of the largest bands at sea, with a spectacular nineteen-piece in-house group of internationally acclaimed musicians and singers. Every evening, guests can expect three dazzling live performances; each show transforming the venue with new themes based on different genres of music. Further adding to the thrilling performances, a host of visiting guest acts will join the band to perform one-off concerts to the delight of guests. From swing, jazz, rock orchestra, disco, musicals to celebrating everyone’s favourite divas, guests will be invited to some of the most impressive entertainment at sea.

SEVEN AWE-INSPIRING THEATRE SHOWS

MSC Cruises’ Delphi Theatre will offer a complete seven-day programme of grand-scale stage shows for unparalleled entertainment. No two evenings will be alike, with featured regular guest entertainers to complement the incredible resident theatre casts, offering varied and unique performances.

Circus 1920: A nostalgic look back into the magical world of the circus, featuring extraordinary death-defying specialty performers. The show will be led by a captivating ringmaster and include fun dance routines, vintage costumes and incredible stage sets, all designed to mimic a bygone era while embracing modern skills and talent.

A nostalgic look back into the magical world of the circus, featuring extraordinary death-defying specialty performers. The show will be led by a captivating ringmaster and include fun dance routines, vintage costumes and incredible stage sets, all designed to mimic a bygone era while embracing modern skills and talent. Generation Rock : Classic feel-good rock! Guests will be taken on a journey through generations of the greatest rock bands and artists of all time, including hits from legends like AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kiss, Journey & Queen.

: Classic feel-good rock! Guests will be taken on a journey through generations of the greatest rock bands and artists of all time, including hits from legends like AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kiss, Journey & Queen. Illuminicity: The best arcade game on the block. MSC Cruises’ most technical show yet will be set inside a video game, featuring a terrific cast with fantastic light-up costumes, sceneries and interactive visuals to create an awe-inspiring visual extravaganza on stage.

The best arcade game on the block. MSC Cruises’ most technical show yet will be set inside a video game, featuring a terrific cast with fantastic light-up costumes, sceneries and interactive visuals to create an awe-inspiring visual extravaganza on stage. Jukebox L!ve : Showcasing the finest vocalists in a show all about Funk, Soul and Rock n’ Roll, this show draws inspiration from the full pop spectrum and is set in a fictional Vegas showroom. Audiences will know every word of each song and be encouraged to join in to sing the hits performed in a contemporary style!

: Showcasing the finest vocalists in a show all about Funk, Soul and Rock n’ Roll, this show draws inspiration from the full pop spectrum and is set in a fictional Vegas showroom. Audiences will know every word of each song and be encouraged to join in to sing the hits performed in a contemporary style! Song Book – Ed Sheeran: Celebrating the life of Ed Sheeran, who started as a street busker and went on to sell out Wembley Stadium, the show will follow the ship’s own team of buskers as they journey to stardom. Guests can expect reimagined arrangements, commercial choreography, sensational acrobatic dance, living statues as well as hand balance artists, bringing the genre of street performers to the big stage accompanied by a playlist of Sheeran’s hits.

Celebrating the life of Ed Sheeran, who started as a street busker and went on to sell out Wembley Stadium, the show will follow the ship’s own team of buskers as they journey to stardom. Guests can expect reimagined arrangements, commercial choreography, sensational acrobatic dance, living statues as well as hand balance artists, bringing the genre of street performers to the big stage accompanied by a playlist of Sheeran’s hits. Variety: A spectacular show featuring guest entertainers, musicians, acrobats and a resident cast, the ship’s incredible talent is showcased in a show that will adapt and change according to each destination in which the ship sails, the audience and time of year.

A spectacular show featuring guest entertainers, musicians, acrobats and a resident cast, the ship’s incredible talent is showcased in a show that will adapt and change according to each destination in which the ship sails, the audience and time of year. Guest Entertainers: Featuring top-level talent selected from around the world to perform one-off unique performances.

Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys – the luxury arm of MSC Cruises – has announced that EXPLORA I will offer a truly distinctive retail experience called The Journey.

Inspired by the ‘Ocean State of Mind’ and influenced by the destinations the ship will visit, The Journey redefines the shopping experience at sea. More than just a place to browse and buy, it is a journey of discovery, consciousness and craftsmanship with provenance. These qualities are reflected in a truly stunning collection of more than 30 of the finest artisanal brands. What they all share is a commitment to caring for the planet and its people. Each and every item selected for The Journey is a celebration of creativity, passion and the power of discovery, each with its own magical story to tell. The offering will include items exclusively designed for Explora Journeys and only available onboard EXPLORA I.

Explora Journeys is committed to partnering with brands that mirror its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental consciousness. The Journey is the first retail offer at sea that actively looks for partners with relevant official documentation, such as B Corp Certification or The Butterfly Mark, thereby guaranteeing a sustainable approach to their production practices.

Adrian Pittaway, Head of Retail at Explora Journeys, said: “The design of our retail spaces befits the beauty of the items they will offer. Carefully designed for a calm and relaxing shopping experience, the spotlight always shines on the chosen brands, products, their provenances and stories. The knowledgeable service of our Explora Journeys hosts will be complemented by founders and designers who will accompany our guests on their journey to the Ocean State of Mind.”

A carefully selected collection of sensorial fragrances and skincare, beautifully designed ready-to-wear and timeless accessories, homeware and gifts, and the finest food and drink reflects Explora Journeys’ focus on small, niche, luxury brands that prioritise sustainability. At the heart of the production process of each of the brands are natural materials many of which are recycled and regenerative. Design and craftmanship are infused with the passion, creativity, local influences and inspirational stories of the artisans and artists who have created these one-of-a-kind products.

Born in Geneva, the epicentre of luxury goods, and Switzerland, the birthplace of luxury hospitality, The Journey is true to its European heritage, proudly offering a selection of the best niche Swiss brands. Caran d’Ache, Dr. Levy, Pink Maharani and Zimmerli echo the same ethos of care and consideration for people and planet as are espoused by Explora Journeys. Additional iconic luxury brands complementing The Journey`s assortment will be announced soon.

Welcome to The Journey.

Sensorial Fragrances & Skincare

Regionally inspired, the carefully selected niche fragrances and precious natural skincare brands offer an unforgettable sensory experience:

Fueguia 1833

Memo Paris

Floraïku

Room 1015

Le Jardin Retrouvé

PH Fragrances

Une Nuit Nomade

Luce di Sorrento

Dr. Levy

Soley Organics

Effortless Ready-to-wear

Offering unparalleled ease and effortless style, this curated collection of knitwear, resortwear, activewear and loungewear for men and women is designed to optimise confidence and comfort:

Kampos

North Sails

Allagiulia

Save The Duck

Zimmerli

Waimari

Timeless Accessories

Scarves, bags, eyewear, small leather goods and lifestyle accessories are crafted to perfection and designed to last a lifetime:

Pink Maharani

Aaks

Fold

Borsalino

Moscot

L.G.R

· Maui Jim

Homeware & Gifts

Inspired by a sense of the home as a sanctuary, this range brings style, comfort and functionality to every room.

Bottega Conticelli

Caran d’Ache

Assouline

· Loqi

· The Bespoke Company