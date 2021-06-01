Cruise Room is Open for Business

A huge congratulations to the Cruise Room, which opened its first Cruise Store today, 1 June!

From its start in Ireland as an occasional blog by Robbie O’Grady to a dedicated bricks-and-mortar cruise store in partnership with experienced agent Jonathan Howitt, it’s been a hugely successful journey and ITTN wishes them well for the future.

The Store

The store is situated in Hoylake, Wirral making it the only dedicated cruise store in the Merseyside region and one of just a small handful of dedicated cruise stores in the country. As a dedicated cruise store it will work with cruise lines and suppliers across all cruise categories – Ocean, River, Luxury & Expedition.

The Cruise Room is partnered with Brilliant Travel, part of the Barrhead Travel Group. The Cruise Room is also a proud member of CLIA.

This ensures they have significant supports, the latest systems, established relationships and world class training – the formula to build themselves into the leading cruise store in the country.

A Different Concept

The concept for The Cruise Room is slightly different. It will offer a mixture of traditional agency offers and services with those of a cruise influencer – expect a highly active social media with a focus on developing a cruise community and helping to educate anyone interested in cruise. The store itself has been designed with an exclusive ‘Ship in Shop’ concept – to give the customer the feel of being on board the moment they step inside.

Launching the new store, Robbie O’Grady and Jonathan Howitt said: “Cruising is special, it’s a holiday experience unlike any other. However, we know that for many they do not really get that feeling or understand this until they step onboard but that step for first time cruisers (in particular) is often a big one that many still do not take. We want the cruise holiday experience to start the moment someone starts thinking about a cruise. Walking into The Cruise Room store gives a flavour of what being on a cruise ship is like – starting with the day of the week doormats at the front door to mirror the lifts onboard. We have thought a lot about what cruise moments we could bring into our store to make it a memorable and familiar experience. We hope we have delivered in our first store which has been 10 months in the making.

We cannot wait to start working with all the suppliers and the travel trade at large as well as playing a leading role in our local community”.

Getting in Touch