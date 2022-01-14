Cruise Plus offers agents a chance to win sailing on Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Plus has partnered with Celebrity Cruises to offer agents the chance to win a 10-day Mediterranean cruise.

Any agent who makes a Cruise Plus booking by February 28 and emails their booking reference to [email protected] will be entered into a prize draw.

If the booking is with Celebrity, the agent receives two entries. The winner of the Mediterranean cruise-and-stay itinerary, calling into Montenegro, Croatia and Greece, will be announced in early March.

The prize includes three nights in Venice; return flights to the UK; a seven-night eastern Mediterranean departing on June 18 on Celebrity Infinity in a balcony cabin for two.