News

Cruise Covid Cases Result in Mandatory Masks

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Due to a growing number of Covid cases on board one of its ships, Princess Cruises has reintroduced a compulsory face mask policy for people onboard, according to UK online publication, Travel Gossip.

The Island Princess is coping with several positive cases amongst crew and passengers. All passengers who have tested positive must isolate, as well as their close contacts.

Island Princess is currently on a four-week voyage from Florida, embarking in Norway, then returning to Southhampton.

According to Travel Gossip, a spokesperson for Princess Cruises said: “We follow the primary cruise health protocols of the particular country or region at the start of each voyage and make any necessary adjustments as conditions warrant during the journey.”

Princess Cruises reached out to passengers directly to inform them that all Covid cases on board were ‘mildly symptomatic’ or ‘asymptomatic’ and the reintroduction of masks was ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

