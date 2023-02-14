Cruise.co.uk Launches Luxury Travel Agency

A new luxury cruise travel agency has been created.

Above and Beyond Luxury Cruises comes from cruise.co.uk and offers concierge services onboard ultra-luxury sailings.

It is headed by Elaine Ross and focuses on tailor-made cruise offerings.

It wants to provide ‘ultimate connectivity’ during and after the booking process using all forms of communication such as phone, email, text, WhatsApp, video call and arranging a home visit.

Elaine Ross said: “Our research has shown there is a gap in the market for an ultra-luxury cruise travel agency, offering a full concierge service.”

The concierge will offer premium cruise services including discounted airport parking, airport lounge passes and luxury shore excursions.

Bespoke services are also available such as booking pet care, gift shopping, and a ‘welcome home’ essentials shop after returning.