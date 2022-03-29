Croatia Tours & Marian Pilgrimages Have Moved!  

After 30 years on Eden Quay, Croatia Tours have moved to bigger, brighter premises on Dublin’s Pearse Street!

Due to the expansion plans of the Abbey Theatre on Eden Quay, Croatia Tours has now moved to a new location, but you’ll still see the same friendly faces of Sharon, Maja and Stjepan.

Croatia Tours is now located on 38/40 Pearse Street D02DD83 right beside Bread 41 and O’Neill’s pub and close to Pearse Street DART station.

Call (01) 8780800, visit croatia.ie, www.marian.ie or email [email protected]