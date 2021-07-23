Croatia Adds testing Requirement for Vaccinated Visitors from Northern Ireland

Croatia will require all visitors from Britain and Northern Ireland to provide a negative Covid test – regardless of their vaccination status.

All arrivals from the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia will have to show proof of a negative PCR or antigen test, even if they’ve been double-jabbed.

The new measures come as Croatia looks to tackle the growing number of positive cases in those destinations.

Travellers can provide a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test, taken no more than 72 hours before.

The new rules come into effect from Monday, 26 July.