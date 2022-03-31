Craft Beer & Vineyard Tours in Tuolumne County

Yosemite’s Toulumne County launches a craft beer trail, or enjoy lush vineyards Stateside.

Yosemite’s Tuolumne County Launches Craft Beer Trail

One of the best ways to experience a destination is through its craft beer scene. Just launched, the Tuolumne County Craft Beverage Trail allows travellers to sip their way from Sonora to Yosemite. No hiking necessary, as the goal is to sample unmistakably unique wine, beer and cider throughout the county. Visit all nine locations during your stay and receive a free t-shirt, as well as the chance to win the mysterious grand prize – to be drawn on 30 November 2022. Get a sneak peak at the nine locations below.

Beer

Around the Horn Brewing Company

Approachable craft beer with a continuously rotating selection of styles available by the pint or sampled through a flight. Travellers can find hazy IPAs, blondes, Kölsch’s, fruited sours, pale ales, imperial stouts, or West Coast IPAs on the beer board. Their small but mighty kitchen also produces a variety of delicious bites.

Bear Tent Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 in Jamestown, California, the idea for the brewery began when co-founders John and Ben were backpacking through New Zealand. About halfway into the trip, the two found themselves drinking beer and trying to figure out what they should do with their lives. Thus Bear Tent was born, named for a past tavern on the brewery site. Today, Bear Tent offers a delightful assortment of handcrafted beers.

Sonora Brewing Co.

Sonora Brewing Co. is a family-style restaurant and brewery with 12 top craft taps brewed weekly in-house, excellent food and outstanding live music every second Saturday.

Arthur Michael Vineyards & Winery

Both 100% estate grown and family-owned winery specialising in high-quality Cabernet, Barbera, Primitivo, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Sangiovese. Located in the Sierra Foothills below Table Mountain, the winery’s tasting room is available for sips and bottle purchases.

Gianelli Vineyard

Located 5 miles outside of downtown Jamestown, Gianelli Vineyards is 54 acres of lush vineyards that include a full production winery and tasting room with incredible views of the Sierra Foothills. Enjoy the view while sipping on award-winning Italian varieties.

Hurst Ranch

Estate-grown wines are surrounded by a picturesque local family ranch. Enjoy a variety of offerings and activities like the olive grove, picnics and rustic barbecues – guests can even rent it out for an event. It’s also the former home of mountain man and bear trainer Grizzly Adams.

Inner Sanctum Cellars Winery & Tap Room at Basecamp

Inner Sanctum Cellars and Tap Room produce award-winning wines and sell local craft beers crafted by local brewing companies. Basecamp has everything from great wines to a picnic area to a music venue as well as the means to offer a home-grown, authentic drinking experience.

Sonora Tap Room

Sonora Tap Room is a beer and wine bar in downtown Sonora featuring 20 taps including craft beers, kombucha and a plethora of West Coast wines.

Indigeny Reserve

Indigeny Reserve is an organic apple ranch, ciderworks and distillery serving hard cider, apple brandy aged in oak barrels and fruit-infused vodka on a lush 160-acre preserve and apple orchard.

For more information on travel in Yosemite’s Tuolumne County, visit www.visittuolumne.com