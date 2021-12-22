Covid self isolation in England reduced to seven days with negative tests

The Covid self-isolation period in England has been reduced to seven days, with proof of negative tests.

Under new guidance, the 10-day self-isolation period can be reduced to seven if a person tests negative on lateral flow for more than two days.

if a test shows up as negative on day six and day seven, a person does not have to self-isolate.

Those who leave self-isolation on or after day seven are “strongly advised” to limit close contact with other people, which includes working from home, avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and avoiding contact with anyone who is at high risk.

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency suggests that a seven-day isolation period alongside two negative lateral flow test results, has nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without lateral flow testing.

The seven-day period also applies to unvaccinated people who tested negative on days six and seven.

However, the 10 day period will still be in place for unvaccinated people if they are a close contact of a positive result.