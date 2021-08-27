Covid Helps Iceland ‘Cut its Reliance on Tourism’

The fallout from the pandemic has brought unexpected benefits for the Icelandic economy by reducing its reliance on the tourism industry, according to central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson.
Read the story here.
The fallout from the pandemic has brought unexpected benefits for the Icelandic economy by reducing its reliance on the tourism industry, according to central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS