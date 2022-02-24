Covid-19 Restrictions Lifted for Entry to Slovenia

There are no longer any restrictions for entry into Slovenia related to measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In Slovenia, RVT (Recovered/Vaccinated/Tested) is no longer required to use most services. This is applicable for nearly all tourism and hospitality activities, fairs, cultural and sporting events, public spaces including galleries and museums, ski resorts, public transport and other activities. Travellers will still need to fill out a passenger locator form prior to visiting Slovenia and surgical face coverings are required in certain public spaces.

The lifting of entry restrictions makes Slovenia an accessible, attractive destination for Irish and UK travellers looking to experience incredible scenery, farm-to-fork cuisine, historic architecture, hiking trails, and much more.

A Sporty Start to 2022

Sports and outdoor tourism is Slovenian Tourist Board’s theme for 2022. Recent years have seen a plethora of new hiking and biking trails and tours launched in Slovenia including new stages to the Juliana Trail, a 270km hiking route through the breath-taking Julian Alps. This month, 22-year-old rock and sport climber Janja Garnbret, who became the first-ever female gold medal winner in last year’s Olympics, was made an ambassador of the STB

Ljublijana Celebrates 150 Years since birth of Jože Plečnik

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Jože Plečnik, one of Slovenia’s most important architects, who was responsible for transforming Ljubljana. In celebration, both the City Museum of Ljubljana and the Museum of Architecture and Design will hold special exhibitions this spring dedicated to his life and work.

European Best Green Capital for 2022

European Best Destinations’ annual list of the greenest cities in Europe crowned Ljubljana as the European Best Green Capital for 2022. Already globally recognised for its commitment to sustainability, Ljubljana was praised for its ample green spaces and outdoor pursuits.

Bled – 2nd in World’s Most Welcoming Cities

Booking.com recently revealed the top 10 most welcoming cities from around the globe, after analysing 232 million of its verified reviews, and Bled is proud to have ranked second.

For more information, visit www.slovenia.info/en/plan-your-trip/all-you-need-to-know-for-a-healthy-and-safe-vacation-in-slovenia.