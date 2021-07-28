News

Covid-19 Ravages Michael O’Leary’s Pay Package but Ryanair Shares Provide Lift

The annual pay for Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary has plummeted by 74pc to €250,000 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the airline.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

