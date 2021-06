Covid-19 Cost Aer Lingus €1bn in lost Profits and Cash Burn, Says Chief Executive

More than 15 months of Covid-19 losses and wiped out profits have cost Aer Lingus around €1 billion, its chief executive, Lynne Embleton, estimated on Tuesday.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, Ms Embleton pointed out that Aer Lingus continued to lose €1 million a day in the face of Government pandemic travel curbs.

