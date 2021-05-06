Coveney: Non-Essential travel Could Resume in July for Vaccinated

Non-essential international travel could resume as early as July, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney – but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

Speaking on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media last night, May 5, Mr Coveney said that the “likely scenario” for the resumption of non-essential travel for people who were fully vaccinated would be in August, “but perhaps even in July.”

WATCH: Minister for Foreign Affairs @SimonCoveney says non-essential international travel could resume as early as July for those fully vaccinated #TonightVMTV pic.twitter.com/YJ27NLqVEJ — TonightVMTV (@TonightVMTV) May 5, 2021

