Courmayeur Mont Blanc’s ‘Peak of Taste’ Culinary Excellence Experience Returns to Italy in March

Courmayeur Mont Blanc is delighted to be welcoming a star-studded line up of Michelin starred chefs and sommeliers for another month of culinary excellence, with the second edition of ‘Peak of Taste’ occurring in March 2023.

Joining forces with local chefs, five internationally acclaimed culinary talents will come together to create a series of events showcasing the very best of Aosta Valley’s produce and Northern Italy’s traditional cuisine.

Situated in the heart of the Italian Alps, Courmayeur is home to luxury accommodation, pristine ski slopes and an incredible array of fine-dining restaurants. Culinary events will take place across the gastronomic resort, and Courmayeur is inviting guests to meet and eat at altitude with some of the most prolific chefs in the region.

Events are likely to include Michelin Star curated dining experiences at slopeside restaurants, an aperitif tasting at the highest peak in Europe – Punta Helbronner Station in Skyway Monte Bianco – followed by a descent to the Pavilion, which sits at an altitude of 2,173 metres, for dinner in the mountains. Wine tastings and pairings will also take place throughout at recently opened restaurants with fresh and local ingredients.

Seven events will take place over the month of March, which will include the 8th Mountain Gourmet Ski Experience taking place from 16th to 19th March, working with the best local restaurants to curate a dedicated itinerary centred around authentic, Italian cuisine and unique dining experiences.

Peak of Taste Culinary Calendar:

Mountain Gourmet Ski Experience – Thursday 16th March – Sunday 19th March 2023

Created by Momentum Ski’s Amin Momen, this foodie event has a renowned and well-deserved reputation for attracting outstanding chefs to the ski resort of Courmayeur. 2023 will be no exception and will celebrate the return of the highly anticipated ski season in style – playing host to two incredible chefs and a master sommelier: Jean-Philippe Blondet, Jonny Lake and Isa Bal. The itinerary of Gourmet Ski will include meet and greets with the chefs, skiing and lunch experiences on the mountains and dinner by candlelight right on the slopes. The dinners will take place around and, on the slopes, as well as at the five-star Grand Hotel Royal & Golf, situated in the heart of Courmayeur. Chefs hitting the slopes this year include Jean-Philippe Blondet, Executive Chef at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Michelin-starred chef Jonny Lake and Master Sommelier Isa Bal to provide mountain culinary experiences like no other.

For more information, please visit: https://momentumski.com/get-inspired/mountain-gourmet-ski-experience/

Ristorante LM38, Le Massif Hotel & Lodge – Thursday 16th & Sunday 19th March @ 19:30

On 16th and 19th March, a special hands-on culinary dinner with Executive Chef of LM38 Francesco Colantonio is available. An intimate evening with only 12 tickets available, guests will be treated to a an exclusive four-course tasting menu of Aosta Valley’s local produce, with the rare opportunity to assist in preparing the dishes, before they are served at the tables.

Punta Helbronner Station of Skyway Monte Bianco – Friday 24th March and Saturday 25th March @ 18:30

Haute cuisine meets the high mountains on Saturday 25th March with the highest aperitif in Europe, at the Punta Helbronner station of Skyway Monte Bianco (3,466 metres above sea level). The cable car will take guests to experience an aperitivo hour like no other. With a selection curated by Davide Scabin, who is instantly recognisable from Masterchef, now chef of Michelin starred Carignano restaurant in Turin, the pre-dinner offering will feature never-seen-before creations.

Afterwards, at the middle station of the Pavillon (2,173 metres above sea level), there will be a dinner prepared by Ana Roš, protagonist of ‘Chef’s Table’, an Emmy-nominated Netflix series dedicated to haute cuisine. Roš is also head of the two Michelin starred restaurant, Hiša Franko, in Kobarid, Slovenia. Roš will offer a menu consisting of six iconic dishes intertwined with Aosta Valley products. The event costs €250 per person and includes ascent, descent and dinner and wine pairings.

For more information on Courmayeur Mont Blanc and Peak of Taste, please visit: https://www.courmayeurmontblanc.it/en/event/peak-of-taste/