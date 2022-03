Over the weekend, Air France resumed its service from Cork Airport to Charles de Gaulle, Paris. The service operates 6 times a week (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat and Sun). This will offer increased connectivity to the extensive Air France Network and hub in Charles de Gaulle.

Cork Flights to Paris

The increased connectivity to Paris is in addition to the Vueling service which flies from Cork to Paris (Orly) three times a week (Tues, Thurs and Sun).