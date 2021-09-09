News

Cork Airport Set to Begin €40m Runway Reconstruction

Cork Airport will close from next Monday, 13 September as it undertakes the reconstruction of its main runway in the biggest infrastructure project since the construction of its main terminal and car park in 2005/6.

As well as major work on the runway, the €40m project will also see the upgrading of the airport’s approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting together with all of its drainage and ducting systems.

The airport will reopen on 22 November.

The tender for the project was awarded to Colas, whose Irish office is in Maynooth. The work is also being supported by a €10m government grant announced in November 2020.

Cork Airport has been criticised for the timing of the closure, but airport authorities have pointed out that the reconstruction will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years.

It will be 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works, including EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “All of us at Cork Airport welcome this investment and are fully committed to a strong, growing and vibrant airport into the future.”

