Cork Airport ‘On Track’ for ‘Strong Recovery’ This Year

Cork Airport has said it is “on track” for a “very strong” recovery this year after enjoying strong growth last year.

New figures show that the airport saw 2.24 million passengers pass through it last year – representing an 86% improvement on pre-Covid 2019 passenger levels.

Passenger satisfaction ratings stood at 9.2 out of 10 and the airport serviced 45 scheduled routes across 8 scheduled airlines and additional charter routes and airlines.

“After two years of COVID-19, we were delighted with the strength of the recovery at Cork Airport in 2022,” said Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport managing director.

“We welcomed back eight scheduled airlines together with charter airlines and served 2.24 million passengers. Our team works very hard at Cork Airport, to make the passenger journey seamless, friendly, and easy. The passenger satisfaction scores of 9.2 out of 10 reflect this. We thank our loyal and valued customers and encourage prospective passengers in the hinterland of Munster and south Leinster to bear this ease and convenience in mind when booking their summer holidays in 2023.”