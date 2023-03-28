Cork Airport Launches 2023 Summer Schedule

Cork Airport has officially launched its 2023 summer schedule which includes 1.2 million seats across 44 scheduled routes, operated by 8 airlines.

With over 2.5 million passengers forecasted to travel through the busiest airport in the South of Ireland this year, passengers in counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and throughout South Leinster have the best choice of destinations for that long-awaited summer holiday. The 2023 Summer Schedule is now operational and will run until October 29, 2023.

This summer, Ryanair will operate their largest ever summer schedule at Cork Airport, with 29 routes to choose from. Of these, five are new summer routes – with twice-weekly services to Seville, La Rochelle, Venice Treviso and Rome Fiumicino along with a three-times weekly service to East Midlands. Ryanair will also operate increased frequencies on 11 routes this summer – London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Lanzarote, Malaga, Faro, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona Reus, and Bordeaux.

Aer Lingus has resumed services to Faro and Malaga, while services to Dubrovnik and Palma de Mallorca will recommence in May. Aer Lingus has increased frequencies on the Malaga and Faro routes from Cork Airport this summer, with the airline operating a daily service to Malaga and a six-times weekly service to Faro in the months of July and August. Aer Lingus will also maintain key European hub connectivity to Amsterdam Schiphol (six-times weekly with two services on Monday, Friday, and Sunday) and London-Heathrow, with a four-times-daily service to the latter.

Aerial shot of paradise 50+ Mpix

Last Sunday, Cork Airport welcomed the eagerly anticipated return of Air France, operating a daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle, providing direct air access to the French capital and superb onward connectivity across the wider Air France global network. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will operate a twice-daily service to Amsterdam Schiphol while Lufthansa and SWISS International Air Lines (operated by Edelweiss) will return in April, operating services to Frankfurt and Zurich respectively, complementing the range of European flag carriers that are operating at Ireland’s second busiest airport.

Aer Lingus Regional will restore important connectivity to the south-west of the UK as it commences a six-times weekly service to Bristol. This new service, operated by Emerald Airlines will provide great access for passengers across the South of Ireland to Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, the West Country as well as Wales.

For sun worshippers, Cork Airport offers a great selection of routes to some of Europe’s most popular sun hotspots – including Ryanair services to Sardinia (Alghero), Valencia, Tenerife, Alicante, Pisa, and Aer Lingus’ services to Dubrovnik and Lanzarote.

Lanzarote

Passengers planning to fly from Cork Airport this summer are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight departure time to allow for a hassle-free airport experience. Since the start of the year, an average of 96% of passengers have cleared security in less than 15 minutes. Cork Airport has consistently ranked highly for customer service, with recent, independent market research showing that passengers gave a high score of 4.7/5.0 for customer satisfaction.

Cork Airport

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy added: “We have a great team in Cork Airport, working hard every day to make your passenger journey easier. We strive to provide friendly service, in a spotlessly clean building with short, easy security queues, friendly greetings upon your return trip and fast baggage return to get you on your way quickly. Our travel advisory remains to arrive 90 minutes before your flight, and we will see you safely on your way. If you have not tried Cork Airport in a while for your family summer holiday, give it a try this year.“

Speaking at the launch of the Cork Airport 2023 Summer Schedule, Head of Aviation Business Development, Tara Finn said: “We have an incredibly jam-packed summer schedule on offer at Cork Airport this year. With 44 routes across the UK and Continental Europe, there is superb choice to be had from Ireland’s second-busiest airport. The highlights of this year’s extensive summer schedule are new routes to great destinations such as Seville, La Rochelle, Rome, and Venice Treviso along with increased frequencies on no less than 13 routes. Business passengers will be well catered for this summer, with the return of services to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, twice-daily services to Amsterdam Schiphol with KLM and the much-anticipated return of a daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle with Air France.”