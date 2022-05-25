SEARCH
Cork Airport gets Year Round Link to Paris

By Emer Roche
Direct flights from Cork to Paris are due to continue into the winter months.

Vueling, a low-cost airline is extending its flights from Cork to Orly (Paris) until March 2023.

The Spanish airline will operate this route on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from October 2022.

Aer France also operates Cork to Paris, but with a connection in Amsterdam.

”The inclusion of the Cork – Paris service in the Cork Airport Winter Schedule is a welcome affirmation of Vueling’s commitment to operations at Ireland’s second largest airport,” spokesperson for Cork airport said in a statement yesterday.

