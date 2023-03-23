Connecticut Office Of Tourism Has An EPIC Time In Dublin

Last night, members of the Irish travel trade were invited to join the Connecticut Office of Tourism at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum to celebrate to relaunch of Aer Lingus’ nonstop service from Dublin to Hartford Bradley International Airport. Travel agents, tour operators and travel media were treated to music, drinks and food while being immersed in the diverse and inclusive experiences that Connecticut offers visitors.

From beautiful beaches along the coast and green trails throughout the state to some of the world’s most exciting casino resorts and New England’s most picturesque camping grounds, Connecticut has something for everyone. Visit the Connecticut Tourism Office website here for some suggested itineraries and ideas on what to do during your next visit to the stunning New England state.

In attendance last night were representatives from Visit USA, Aer Lingus, Connecticut Airport Authority, Bradley International Airport and the US Embassy in Ireland. The celebration kicked off with a video from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont welcoming guests to visit the state. This was followed by speeches from Connecticut Office of Tourism Director Noelle P. Stevenson, Board Chair of the Connecticut Airport Authority and Tourism Council member Tony Sheridan and Aer Lingus Head of Global Leisure Sales Jenny Rafter.

“It was an honor to welcome Ireland’s travel industry to explore Connecticut,” said Noelle P. Stevenson, director for the Connecticut Office of Tourism. “We brought Connecticut to Ireland through an immersive 24 digital gigantic screen experience. This exclusive event provided the opportunity to showcase the destination in a very live format. The relaunch of this flight opens the door to international travelers – from 22 cities in 7 countries – to experience an energy in Connecticut that’s like nowhere else. Located in the heart of New England, Connecticut is a world-class destination with a vibrant arts & culture scene, acclaimed music & theater, award-winning culinary, fashion, city and country life, and a playground for abundant outdoor adventure. There is an undeniable vibe and diversity in Connecticut and that was very much felt through this evening’s event.”

Guests were entertained throughout the evening with music from none other than Irish DJ and radio presenter Marty Guilfoyle. Attendees also received gift bags which contained items from Connecticut artisans Mystic Knotwork and Litchfield Distillery. The gift bags also included educational materials which will help guests plan for their next visit to the vibrant New England state.

The relaunch of Aer Lingus’ nonstop flight from Dublin Airport to Bradley Airport will take place this Sunday, 26th March. Flights will take place daily and fares will start from €199 each way, including taxes and charges. Hartford marks Aer Lingus’ 16th transatlantic route from Ireland. The service will be a critical milestone for Bradley International Airport as Aer Lingus will operate the only direct service from there to Europe.

A chance to win a trip for two to Connecticut was up for grabs on the evening, with Jordan McCluskey from Northern Ireland Travel News taking home the prize.

Located in the heart of New England, Connecticut is a world-class destination with known for its vibrant arts & culture scene, acclaimed music & theater, award-winning restaurants and A-List fashion.