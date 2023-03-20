Connecticut Office of Tourism Comes to Dublin

Celebrating the relaunch of Aer Lingus’ nonstop direct flight from Dublin to Hartford/Windsor Locks Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport, the Connecticut Office of Tourism, a division of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, along with its partners Aer Lingus and Bradley International Airport are excited to welcome travel agents, tour operators, meeting planners travel media, and industry to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum on March 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., to enjoy music, drinks and food while becoming immersed in the diverse and inclusive experiences that Connecticut offers visitors.

Located in the heart of New England, Connecticut is a world-class destination with a vibrant arts & culture scene, acclaimed music & theater, award-winning culinary, A-List fashion, and a playground for abundant outdoor adventure.

“It is an honor to welcome Ireland’s travel industry to explore Connecticut,” said Noëlle P. Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. “This exclusive event will provide attendees with an immersive look at Connecticut as an accessible and exciting travel destination. The relaunch of this flight opens the door to international travelers to experience an energy in Connecticut that’s like nowhere else. With a radiance to the shoreline, a grandeur to the mountains, and an enthusiastic vibe to the cities, you can really feel the richness of the culture and the spark of adrenaline. From multicultural festivals to heritage destinations, diversity is in our DNA – and it’s celebrated throughout the state.”

Where To Stay

From luxury escapes to cozy getaways, an overnight in Connecticut is unforgettable — whether you rest your head at a luxury resort with a seaside view, a picturesque countryside inn, a design hotel in the heart of the city, a tent under the stars, or somewhere truly unexpected.

CT Suite Dreams

Where to Dine

From Michelin Star and James Beard Award-Winning Chefs to the nation’s #1 pizza and hot buttered lobster, the Connecticut culinary scene is increasingly celebrated as a world-class destination for innovative and fine dining.

CT Savor

What to Do

From bold music and fashion to immersive art and award-winning theater, Connecticut offers a dynamic blend of things to do. During the day, hike some of the most exquisite scenic trails, experience the state by hot air balloon or rejuvenate in one of several salt caves. But some of our most exciting experiences happen after dark, in urban dance clubs and world-class casinos. Whether you are looking for something active, relaxing, adrenaline pumping, cultural or nature-oriented, Connecticut has an unlimited array of unique and dynamic experiences.

CT Attractions

To find out more, and for a chance to win a trip for two to Connecticut – RSVP for the immersive event in Dublin here!