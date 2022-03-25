Congratulations to the TTG Top 50

Last night the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies Awards took place in Vox, Birmingham.

Congratulations to all the winners from the awards, with a special congratulations to the winners from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Emma McHugh of Atlantic Travel took home the award for Top Travel Agency, Republic of Ireland. Runners up included J Barter Travel, Cork and The Travel Broker.

Up North, the top agency was Downe Travel, Downpatrick with runners up including Barrhead Travel, Belfast and Oasis Travel, Lisburn.

Congratulations from all of us at ITTN to the winners.