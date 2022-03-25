SEARCH
Congratulations to the TTG Top 50

By Allie Sheehan
Last night the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies Awards took place in Vox, Birmingham.

Congratulations to all the winners from the awards, with a special congratulations to the winners from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Emma McHugh of Atlantic Travel took home the award for Top Travel Agency, Republic of Ireland. Runners up included J Barter Travel, Cork and The Travel Broker.

Up North, the top agency was Downe Travel, Downpatrick with runners up including Barrhead Travel, Belfast and Oasis Travel, Lisburn.

Congratulations from all of us at ITTN to the winners.

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
