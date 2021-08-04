Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

A massive Congratulations to Marek Maslowiec of Oroko Travel who is this years ITTN Photographer of the Year. Marek entered the competition each month with beautiful and high quality shots and is a worthy winner.

two tickets with Emirates Airlines to anywhere on the Emirates Network and a seat at the ITTN table at our upcoming Congratulations Marek, you’ve wonwithto anywhere on the Emirates Network and a seat at theat our upcoming awards on the 2nd December 2021.

Congratulations again to the monthly winners of