Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year
A massive Congratulations to Marek Maslowiec of Oroko Travel who is this years ITTN Photographer of the Year. Marek entered the competition each month with beautiful and high quality shots and is a worthy winner.

Rio de Janeiro wakes up on Ipanema. 

Congratulations Marek, you’ve won two tickets with Emirates Airlines  to anywhere on the Emirates Network and a seat at the ITTN table at our upcoming awards on the 2nd December 2021.
Congratulations again to the monthly winners of
  • Jeanette Coughlan – Travel Counsellors
  • Karen Pugh – Travel Counsellors
  • Ian Manto – Harvey Travel
  • Sharon Gibson – Topflight
  • Chani Anderson – Trailfinders

Thank you for engaging with us on this journey!

