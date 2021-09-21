News

Congratulations to Our Editor in Chief

Congratulations to Our Editor in Chief

A massive congratulations to our Editor in Chief Fionn Davenport on winning the US Travel Association Travel Writer of the Year!

This is a fantastic achievement and so well deserved.

Fionn has been writing about travel for over 20 years.  This includes guidebooks for Lonely Planet, Irish Times, Irish Independent, the Independent and the Daily Telegraph.

He is also a regular guest on Newstalk and can be heard talking about Europe’s hidden highlights and even a golf podcast on Off the Ball.

Well done again Fionn – we are incredibly grateful and lucky to have you on our ITTN team.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

America Re-Opens: Irish Trade Reaction

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

America Reopens: Seat Sales and Celebrations

Fionn DavenportSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Report from IPW: Day One

Fionn DavenportSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Joins Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday from Carrie Day, Intrepid Travel

Allie SheehanSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Second Volcano Erupts in Spanish Canary Islands

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

easyjet To Expand Spain and Portugal Bases For 2022

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

No More Holiday Brochures for John Galligan Travel

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Jet2Holidays Says Customer Confidence Has Returned to Pre Pandemic Levels

Leona KennySeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn