Congratulations to Our Editor in Chief

A massive congratulations to our Editor in Chief Fionn Davenport on winning the US Travel Association Travel Writer of the Year!

This is a fantastic achievement and so well deserved.

Fionn has been writing about travel for over 20 years. This includes guidebooks for Lonely Planet, Irish Times, Irish Independent, the Independent and the Daily Telegraph.

He is also a regular guest on Newstalk and can be heard talking about Europe’s hidden highlights and even a golf podcast on Off the Ball.

Well done again Fionn – we are incredibly grateful and lucky to have you on our ITTN team.