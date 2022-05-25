Congratulations to Eoghan Corry & Orla Conlan

Go Maire Sibh Bhur Saol Nua*

A big warm congratulations to Eoghan Corry and Orla Conlan on their recent marriage. From all the team at ITTN, we wish you a future of love and happiness together.

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan shared “I’ve known Eoghan over my entire industry career and I’ve had the pleasure of Orla’s company on many occasions. This news and the subsequent video made me smile from ear to ear and I was overjoyed to be told by Eoghan that he is ‘extraordinarily happy’.

We wish you the happiest and healthiest of times together.”

ITTN’s Shane Cullen added “Eoghan is one of the nicest and most genuine guys I’ve come across in the industry. He’s also one of the funniest. I’m absolutely delighted for both of them. May they have a long and happy future together!”

*If your Irish is a little rusty – “May you enjoy your new life”