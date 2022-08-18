Congratulations to Atlantic Travel on its 30th Anniversary!

The terrific team at Atlantic Travel are celebrating 30 years in business! The travel agency is a market leader having won a multitude of awards over the years including more recently:

Award Winning Travel Agency

Manager of the Year Winner – TTG Travel Awards 2019

ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2019 (<10 employees)

TTG Top Travel Agencies 2019 and

Ulster Travel Agency of the Year 2018 at the Irish Travel Trade Awards!

A Journey Thus Far

Donegal’s most popular travel agent is celebrating 30 years in business. Atlantic Travel first opened in 1992 in Letterkenny and has been leading the way in travel ever since.

Discussing the 30th celebrations, Emma McHugh owner of Atlantic Travel said: “We are delighted to be celebrating thirty years in business. The past few years have been extremely tough on businesses like ours in the travel industry, so it’s great to see people excited about travelling the world again. We’re celebrating our 30th birthday with a fantastic prize of a five-night cruise for a family of 4. The competition runs until Thursday, 15th September and you’ll find all the details on our website, atlantictravel.ie.”

“As you can imagine so much has changed in the past thirty years” Emma added. “Three of our team have been with us since the beginning: Moya McCrossan, MaryT Toye and Caroline Kerr. When we were booking flights in the pre-internet era, prices for flights had to be calculated manually; short-haul flights were calculated based on fare types in a manual, which we still have in the office today. Long-haul flights were calculated by mileage and the number of stopovers they had. All business with airlines and tour operators was done over the phone; you could only hold a holiday option for 24 hours before committing, and agents had to know the visa and vaccination requirements for each location off by heart. The January sales were renowned in the industry often leading to seven-day work weeks for agents in the early months of the year. One thing that has remained constant, however, is the huge trust placed in an agents’ knowledge, particularly when clients did not have any other reference point for researching holidays.”

Unsung Hero winner: Moya McCrossan, Atlantic Travel

Emma McHugh Speaks with ITTN

Speaking to ITTN’s Shane Cullen, Emma shared “We are delighted to be celebrating 30 years in business and we are very grateful and excited to be facing another period of growth. It is a testament to the girls and how they have worked – to their credit, they have really looked after their customers.

We are really seeing things continuing to grow and are welcoming two new staff members meaning we have more than we did pre-covid. It goes to show there’s definitely demand still there”.

Very best wishes to Emma and her team as they celebrate three decades of excellence. Hope you mark the occasion with something special from everyone at ITTN.