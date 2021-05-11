Congratulations Mamma Fairy; You’re Going to Dublin Zoo as a Competition Winner!

Last week ITTN’s sister site, ITTN Ireland, launched its newsletter with a competition – and first prize was a family ticket to Dublin Zoo.

The lucky winner was blogger Laura Breslin, aka The Mamma Fairy, a travel obsessive working mum of two boys who writes about the trials and tribulations of being a mum. Congratulations Mamma F – we couldn’t think of a more deserving winner and we hope you enjoy your day out at the zoo.

ITTN Ireland will continue to run competitions, but to be in with a chance of winning why not sign up to its weekly newsletter, which will keep you up to date with all travel-related news, features, offers and ideas for how best to enjoy this wonderful island of ours?