Confidence soars for Irish passengers as travel restrictions ease

Aer Lingus has revealed data that indicates an increase in consumer confidence in travel since the easing of travel restrictions last week.

Alicante, Lanzarote and Faro were revealed as the destinations of most interest to Irish holidaymakers.

Ski enthusiasts have also been in search of the perfect slope spot with an uplift in searches for Munich and Geneva – 90% and 65% respectively.

European city breaks are also on the up with an 81% increase in searches for Venice and a 70% increase in searches for Madrid.

Customers are also looking to take shorter trips across the Irish sea with the number of searches for UK destinations up across the board to cities like Birmingham (69%), London (70%), Glasgow (72%) and Edinburgh (63%).

Irish consumers are also keen to travel stateside with searches to US cities such as New York, Boston, and Chicago all up compared to the days prior to the lifting of restrictions.

The sale goes on

The Aer Lingus seat sale continues until midnight on Tuesday 18th January with flights to North America from 169 each way and up to 20% off European and UK travel.