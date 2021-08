Concerns Over Passport Service Staff As They Deal with Backlog of 112,000 Applications

There are currently 112,000 applications outstanding with the Passport Service as an army of would-be foreign travellers and holidaymakers sweat on when their precious documents might arrive.

Some 50,000 of these applications require additional documentation – usually a signed form by parents/guardians and a witness in the case of children, in order to conform with the Geneva Convention aimed at preventing the abduction of minors.

