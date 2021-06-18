News

Complete Training and Win with Visit Malta

Gozo means joy in Castilian, and a visit to the relaxed sister Island of Malta will certainly evoke this sensation.

Gozo’s magic enraptures thousands of visitors. The sleepy pace and rustic charm of this tranquil haven is the right kind of medicine for those who have been deprived of harmony and tranquillity for any length of time. Just a 25-minute ferry ride from Malta, Gozo is perfect for a holiday or twin-centre break.

Gozo is repeatedly voted second best dive destination in the world and first in the world. The water surrounding the Mediterranean archipelago is known for its pristine transparency, warmth and azure blue colour.

There are a range of programs from beginner to experienced that explore the beautiful dives such as The shattered remains of the limestone archway, renamed the Azure Reef, which calls to be discovered by divers or The Blue Hole which is one of the top dive sites in Europe. The deep blue water provides the perfect environment for an array of marine life including parrotfish, bream, lobster and octopus.

From beautiful red sand beaches to rugged fisherman’s bays; the picturesque island of Gozo has it all.

Ramla Bay, located in between Xaghra and Nadur is a wide stretch of red sand, it is often referred to locally as ‘Ramla il-Ħamra’ – the Red Sandy Beach. Ramla is a wonderful place to swim, snorkel and chill out in the sun.

 

Have you completed the dedicated Gozo Course from Visit Malta yet? It shares the all the highlights of Malta’s sister island and will provide you with the tools to sell the archipelago with confidence this year. Take the course by 4th July to be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 Gozo Gastronomy Goody Bags. www.malta-training.com
