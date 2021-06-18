Complete Training and Win with Visit Malta

Gozo’s magic enraptures thousands of visitors. The sleepy pace and rustic charm of this tranquil haven is the right kind of medicine for those who have been deprived of harmony and tranquillity for any length of time. Just a 25-minute ferry ride from Malta, Gozo is perfect for a holiday or twin-centre break.

Gozo is repeatedly voted second best dive destination in the world and first in the world. The water surrounding the Mediterranean archipelago is known for its pristine transparency, warmth and azure blue colour.

There are a range of programs from beginner to experienced that explore the beautiful dives such as The shattered remains of the limestone archway, renamed the Azure Reef, which calls to be discovered by divers or The Blue Hole which is one of the top dive sites in Europe. The deep blue water provides the perfect environment for an array of marine life including parrotfish, bream, lobster and octopus.