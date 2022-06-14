SEARCH
Competition Time: Win Tickets to Taste of Dublin

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
To celebrate the return of Taste of Dublin, we have five pairs of tickets to give away for the afternoon session this Friday 17th June 2022 from 12-4:30pm.

Taste of Dublin is back in the Iveagh Gardens from 16th – 19th June 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning pop over to our sister site which is dedicated to inbound travel in Ireland travel2ireland.ie and check out our Instagram or Facebook for full details.

At travel2ireland, we were delighted to attend last years Taste of Dublin, this video will show you a glimpse of what to expect at the event.

Winners announced on Wednesday 🌟 Best of Luck!

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
