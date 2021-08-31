News

Competition Time: Six-Person Pod at Taste of Dublin on Offer

Taste of Dublin kicks off tomorrow, 1 September, and to celebrate the return of Dublin’s favourite gourmet food festival ITTN has a fabulous prize to give away.

To be in with a chance of winning a pod for six at Taste of Dublin, all you have to do is like and follow ittn.ie on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and a winner will be picked at random ahead of tomorrow’s grand opening.

In the meantime, you can read all about what’s on at this year’s Taste of Dublin – here and here.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

