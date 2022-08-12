Comer Brothers Buy €20m Stake in Waterford Airport

SEARCH
By Emer Roche
Galway brothers, Luke and Brian Comer have agreed to pay €20m for a majority stake in Waterford Airport.

The deal ends a long period of uncertainty for the airport, which hosted the inaugural Ryanair flight in 1985 but hasn’t operated scheduled commercial services since 2016.

Ryanair first flight, July 1985 from Waterford to Gatwick

Waterford Airport is the latest addition to a huge international property portfolio worth an estimated €1bn.

According to the Irish Independent, the deal is a major coup for the region and a strong vote of confidence in the regional airport and its potential to serve the south-east.

The acquisition price includes a significant investment programme at the facility, which is expected to begin almost immediately.

It’s reported that construction has already started on a new runway extension as the airport looks to restart scheduled commercial services.

